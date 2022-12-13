Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant.
Deon Kelly, aged 51, is wanted by police for alleged larceny and weapons offences.
He is described by police as being of Pacific Islander appearance, between 170cm and 175cm tall, of medium build with black hair.
He is known to frequent the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Ballina areas.
Police are urging anyone who sees Deon or knows of his location to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
