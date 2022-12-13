A Unanderra road surfacing company has been fined $340,000 after one of its workers suffered burns to his face, neck and ears in a workplace accident.
Roadworx Surfacing was undertaking road works at Jamberoo on August 19, 2019 when employee Jacob Palmer went to check the level of the filler material, a bitumen-rubber product, in the crack sealing machine's heating tank.
When he opened the inspection hatch air entered, sparking a fire or explosion.
Mr Palmer, who was not wearing protective gear, fell to the ground with burn injuries to his face, neck and ears; a co-worker described hearing an explosion and seeing the top of the machine alight.
Mr Palmer was taken to Wollongong Hospital and transferred the following day to Concord Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove dead tissue and carry out xenografting.
Roadworx Surfacing subsequently pleaded guilty to exposing Mr Palmer to risk of serious injury or death, by failing to ensure the safety of workers.
The company had modified the crack sealing machine so the filler material would pass through a non-heated pipe, as opposed to the heated pipe that was designed to keep the material from clogging the hose, and used diesel to clear out material to avoid clogging.
The company's own investigation found that it appeared diesel sucked back into the crack sealing unit had ignited.
In her sentencing remarks, District Court Judge Wendy Strathdee noted the company had not assessed or identified risks associated with refilling and altering the machine, heating the material or using diesel to flush out the pipe.
There were two safe work and environmental method statements, but these did not address everything necessary.
While Mr Palmer signed these - and they did specify the need for face and neck protection - he was not given an induction on the crack sealing machine, and the company did not supply workers with the operator manual or other documentation.
There was also no system to record faults with the machine, resulting in workers instead using the inspection hatch to check filler material levels and a failure to provide proper protective equipment.
"The defendant did not have a safe system of work in place for the [crack sealing machine] and various unsafe work practices occurred," Judge Strathdee said.
The machine is no longer in use, and Roadworx Surfacing has amended a safe work method statement and provided training.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Palmer said: "As a result of this incident my day-to-day life has changed dramatically, and I am continually struggling with anxiety, irritability and sleeplessness."
He also continues to suffer from the physical impacts of his burns, experiencing extreme skin sensitivity.
"I am saddened by what he has been through... I hope that as time passes, his suffering might ease," Judge Strathdee said.
She found Roadworx Surfacing's crime was serious.
"The seriousness of the foreseeable harm to a worker was extreme, and the steps available to avoid the risk were straightforward and inexpensive," she said.
Judge Strathdee noted that while the company had previously had no convictions and had since taken steps to eliminate or reduce risks, "it cannot be said that re-offending is unlikely".
She ordered Roadworx Surfacing to pay a fine of $340,000, which included a 15 per cent discount for the guilty plea.
The company must also pay the prosecutor SafeWork NSW's costs.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.