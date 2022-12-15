Five months out from Christmas, Peter Shearer can be seen on the roof of his home preparing for the family's spectacular festive light display.
Setting up the lights that attract hundreds to their Mount Warrigal home has earned the family several accolades - their most recent being the Today Show Christmas light competition last week.
"It's like a second full-time job," Jodie Shearer said.
But it's not the awards the family-of-four goes to all the effort for.
Since 2016, the lights have raised thousands for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation - a cause close to Jodie's heart.
"My sister's friend passed away as a teenager from brain cancer in 2014 ... she really had no chance," she said.
"When I did more research into Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and saw 1700 people in Australia are diagnosed every year and more than 1200 would die a year, I just wanted to do something to help."
Amongst the Australiana-themed extravaganza lie donation tins and QR codes, which take viewers to an online fundraiser so they can give to the cause.
"We've got the Harbour Bridge which was welded together piece by piece ... and the Sydney Tower was laser cut by machinery," Jodie said.
"Cure Brain Cancer Foundation has provided QR codes so we've put them around the house at the front this year."
So far, $650 has been raised.
"Quite a few people have come in who have lost loved ones with brain cancer come and tell me their stories ... it's very emotional," Jodie said.
Jodie's sons Brandon and Lochlan, now aged 15 and 19, haven't grown out of the tradition yet.
"We started when Lochlan was only four and that's what got me into it," Jodie said.
"Brandon is 15 now and he's still really obsessed with Christmas. I also put them to work. The bridge and Luna Park are all really heavy so I need their strength!"
The Shearer's home is at 5 Dickson Ave, Mount Warrigal.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
