A new fence around Guest Park at Balgownie is aimed at stopping the long-running problem of cars and bikes tearing up the turf.
It's the first stage in ongoing works at the sports ground.
The park, which is now the training home for the Illawarra Stingrays football club, has regularly had its surface chewed up.
In July this year, trail bike riders were caught on camera tearing up the grass, then giving the finger before riding off.
"This happened at Guest Park yesterday in broad daylight," the Stingrays posted on social media at the time.
"These losers are either arrogant or dumb - I think the later {sic} considering they smiled for the camera at the end of the footage."
It also happened last year, when club officials turned up at the ground to find someone has used a vehicle to do doughnuts on the field.
Last month Wollongong City Council staff finished work on perimeter fencing at the northern sportsground of Guest Park.
"As our pre-season training kicks off, the Illawarra Stingrays are thrilled about the installation of the perimeter fencing to our training ground at Guest Park," Stingrays President, Kathy McDonogh said
"Not only will it contain stray footballs, but it will also help protect the field from damage while still providing easy community access to the sport fields."
Stage two works, due to start next year, will include the installation of seating for spectators and improving the drainage system to better cope with wet weather.
"The future drainage works will also be welcome," Ms McDonogh said.
"The fields were boggy and unusable for most of the 2022 season from the prolonged rain, so the upgrade to the grounds will increase usability in wet weather."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was part of a council push to improve access to the city's sports fields.
"We're pleased to be able to make a difference to Guest Park which is an important local sporting facility and recreational space," Cr Bradbery said.
"These upgrades will not only benefit our sporting community, such as the Stingrays who regularly use the space as a training location, but also the people who use the park for leisure, as a space to take the dog for a walk, or for social outings.''
