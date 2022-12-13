Illawarra Mercury
Dapto added as new Distribution Priority Areas for GPs

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 13 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 3:30pm
Stephen Jones MP and Dr Lawrence Noonan. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A change to Dapto's healthcare shortage classification will allow local medical practices to recruit overseas-trained doctors sooner in a bid to ease critical doctor shortages and take pressure off strained emergency departments.

