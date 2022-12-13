A change to Dapto's healthcare shortage classification will allow local medical practices to recruit overseas-trained doctors sooner in a bid to ease critical doctor shortages and take pressure off strained emergency departments.
Minister for Financial Services and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones announced Dapto will join Wollongong as a Distribution Priority Areas (DPAs) on Tuesday, meaning medical practices in the area can recruit from a larger pool of workers, including overseas-trained doctors.
Previously, these GPs would have to wait up to 10 years before practising in the area, but under DPA rules, those qualified in other countries who work in regional Australia will be able to move to Dapto sooner.
Mr Jones said he hoped the change will aid "acute problems" with doctor shortages near Lake Illawarra, particularly in areas around Dapto.
While Mr Jones acknowledged it was not a "silver bullet" for a struggling health care system, he said opening the area to a wider pool of doctors will alleviate immediate pressure on local health practitioners.
"Wait times for Illawarra families is to see a doctor are just too long," Mr Jones said.
"More doctors mean better access - [this] will make it easier for them [medical practices] to hire more quickly, so they can get more doctors on the books seeing local patients."
While local doctors welcomed the announcement, some said more needs to be done to reform the buckling healthcare system.
Dapto Healthcare GP Dr Quentin De Havilland said the re-classification will help his practice hire another doctor next year to see around 30 extra patients per day, but changes won't happen "overnight".
With the practice's waitlist already weeks-long, he said an extra doctor would likely become quickly booked out.
"It's very grim - the trouble is, it's hard for people with acute illnesses to see their doctor," Dr De Havilland said.
"We've got a lot of aged people here, who need to be seen on a regular basis, with regular appointments, and therefore, anyone who is young or with any acute illness, it's hard for them to get in that day to see a doctor."
Dapto Healthcare GP Dr Lawrence Noonan said allowing practices to recruit overseas-trained doctors was far from a fix-all, and may exacerbate shortages in under-serviced remote areas.
"There will be problems in further areas out west from this sort of offer, but we have to start somewhere..." he said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.