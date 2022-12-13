Illawarra Mercury
Asking for Navy to visit Port Kembla is 'super awkward', says Wollongong councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
Last month's failed visit of HMAS Wollongong to Port Kembla sparked a motion on the floor of Wollongong City Council on Monday night.

Wollongong City Council will write a letter to try and get naval vessels to visit Port Kembla, despite one councillor saying it was "super awkward".

