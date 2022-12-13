Suspended Kiama MP Gareth Ward has had his hearing date in the NSW District Court delayed.
Legal representatives for Ward and the Crown agreed upon a new date of Monday, February 13, after Mr Ward's barrister Ed Anderson was stuck in Wagga Wagga due to a flight delay and did not have the documents for Ward's matter.
Ward is charged with three counts of assault with act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault.
Police allege the charges related to two incidents, one where Ward allegedly indecent assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow, near Bomaderry, in February 2013, and sexually abused a 27-year-old in Sydney in September 2015.
Ward has consistently denied the allegations.
In a statement in March, Ward said he hoped to have the matter resolved promptly, and has previously said he hoped the matters could be dealt with before the state election.
The current delay brings the hearing just over a month away from the next state election, which will be held on March 25, 2023, meaning the allegations against Ward will be hanging over him during the election campaign.
"I will be instructing my lawyers to seek to bring this matter before the courts as quickly as possible and I look forward to demonstrating my innocence there," he said in a statement in March.
Ward is on bail and has been suspended from the Liberal Party of Australia and removed from NSW Parliament. While unable to be at Macquarie Street, Ward has attempted to continue to represent his electorate.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Condello to investigate the allegations against Ward in May last year.
Ward subsequently stepped down as the NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services.
Ward was elected as the first Liberal member for Kiama in 2011 and has held the seat ever since.
