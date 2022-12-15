Hot Property Illawarra: The 'perfect buyer' found as retreat sells after nearly two years

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Among this week's headlines is a property that took the best part of two years to sell before the vendors' patience was ultimately rewarded.
A popular retreat at Kangaroo Valley has changed hands after nearly two years on the market.
Jacks Corner Retreat, located at 145 Jacks Corner Road, sold last week.
The selling agent and vendors remain tight-lipped about the identity of the buyer and sale price.
However, according to CoreLogic, the property sold for $4,200,000 after 682 days on the market.
Still at the high-end, a desirable South Coast location and a beachside suburb north of Wollongong have both featured in a national list of most expensive regional suburbs for houses.
That's according to CoreLogic's annual 'Best of the Best' report.
Included is a list of the 'Top 10 Performing Regional Suburbs' nationally. In the 'most expensive suburbs' national category for houses, Gerroa ranked at No.5, while Austinmer was at No.9.
From progress on apartment buildings to the release of sought-after land lots, there's plenty of activity planned for The Waterfront, Shell Cove in 2023.
As the waterfront's transformation takes shape, across the harbour the final ever land lots within The Waterfront are set to go on sale in 2023, including some fronting the sands of Shellharbour South Beach, and some facing the marina.
Find out more about what's planned.
Meanwhile, the builder of the Illawarra's first certified passive house hopes a recent national award win will help encourage the adoption of more sustainable methods instead of "fast food housing".
The 'Pepper Tree Passive House' is a collaboration of Adam Souter, director of Unanderra-based builders Souter Built, and Wollongong-born architect Alexander Symes.
The project was recently recognised with the National Sustainability Residential Building Award at the recent National Excellence in Building & Construction Awards.
Finally, an auction method dubbed "like eBay for houses" proved successful for an Illawarra vendor.
Their home at Hopewood Crescent, Fairy Meadow sold via an online timed auction. The three-bedroom home sold for $860,000.
Read our Illawarra auction wrap-up for more.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.