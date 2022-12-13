As hundreds of thousands of beachgoers are set to hit the sand along the Illawarra coastline over the silly season, they are being reminded to get festive responsibly as water can be deadly.
Last summer 55 people drowned across NSW, while there were 145 nationwide - the highest on record in 20 years of fatal drowning data, according to Royal Life Saving.
The main locations for drowning across the state during the summer were rivers (29 per cent) followed by beaches (24 per cent), they said.
"Alcohol was present in more than a quarter of drowning deaths last summer so we're asking everyone to stay off the beers until they're back on dry land," said Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr.
"Tragically that period between Christmas and January 2 is when the most people drown."
Wollongong Council's professional lifeguards carried out a total of 408 rescues across the 2021-2022 summer season, as well as 694 first aid tasks (which varied from bee and bluebottle stings to injuries in the surf).
Attendance numbers were down last summer across Kiama beaches but general rescues by council lifeguards were similar to the previous season (102 rescues), though there was a decrease in first aid incidents (182) and critical incidents.
Of the six critical incidents across Kiama beaches last summer, four required ambulance service attendance and one rescue helicopter service.
Bombo and Seven Mile Beach were the worst, with the top two number for preventative actions, incidents and rescues, according to Kiama Council's Beach Lifeguard Season Report.
Last season Shellharbour Council professional lifeguards undertook a total of 64 rescues and these rescues ranged in severity from simple swimmer assists to near drownings.
Stay off the beers until they're back on dry land.- Justin Scarr, Royal Lifesaving
In addition to the rescues, lifeguards responded to 14 emergency response calls to incidents such as overturned boats, people swept off rocks and aviation incidents. Many of these rescues and incidents occurred outside of the flagged areas.
" All beach goers are encouraged to speak to a lifeguard or lifesaver when they go to the beach if they are in doubt as to the safety and surf conditions on the day," a spokeswoman for Shellharbour Council said.
Heading into hotter weather, Mr Scarr said people also need to take note their favourite spots may have changed significantly, stating sandbanks can move and riverbanks can be destabilised.
"The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family and unwind, but sadly it's also the peak period for drowning, with too many people not making it home after a day in, on, or around the water," Mr Scarr said.
"While we all need to relax, it is critically important that an adult is actively supervising children at all times if you are near water, whether it is an inflatable pool, a backyard pool, a dam, river, beach or lake ... children can drown in only three centimetres of water, silently within just 20 seconds."
