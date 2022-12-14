With skyrocketing living expenses, being a full-time student is not a choice many can afford to make.
Thankfully, University of Wollongong's new scholarship aims to take some cost of living pressure off the students.
In partnership with The Housing Trust, UOW recently announced a $15,000 scholarship for students in need of financial assistance.
The Housing Trust Opportunity Scholarship will provide a UOW future student with $5000 per year - a total of $15,000 over the three years of their undergraduate degree.
The scholarship has been announced keeping in mind students living in social and affordable housing in Illawarra and Shoalhaven LGA.
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair said additional expenses of textbooks, laptop and parking tickets can be quite stressful for students from low socio-economic backgrounds.
"Nobody should be denied the future of their dreams that they're academically capable of achieving. Affording the cost of a laptop or textbooks, transport or petrol is invaluable in helping people achieve their potential," Ms Adair said.
UOW Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health Senior Professor Eileen McLaughlin said she welcomed the collaboration with Housing Trust with gratitude.
"In the last three years, I've seen many young people under immense financial stress. Housing Trust Opportunity Scholarship is the first UOW stipend focusing on this area of need," she said.
"It will enable students to overcome financial challenges and finalise their degree. This is the true power of philanthropy."
Applications for the scholarship are now open and will close on 29 January 2023.
