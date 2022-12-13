A police sting diverted a young Shell Cove man from a life of crime, Wollongong District Court heard today.
Samiu Tukuafu, 20, was sentenced for supplying cocaine throughout the Illawarra and being part of a criminal group after he and his Comanchero associates were ensnared in a combined NSW Police and Australian Federal Police raid.
Tukuafu was charged with supplying no less than eight ounces of cocaine through multiple deals in the Illawarra. These were arranged from his home in Harbour Boulevard and messages were sent to buyers and upline dealers through what Tukuafu and other criminals around the world believed to be an encrypted messaging app, AN0M.
The app was in fact established and controlled by law enforcement agencies around the globe, including the AFP, allowing them to listen in on organised crime.
In Tukuafu's case, police were able to track Tukuafu's messages to associates which involved directions to arrange and supply '8 balls' of cocaine to buyers in the Illawarra. The operation involved a secret compartment in a car where the drugs were hidden.
Judge Andrew Haesler said Tukuafu was at the bottom of the gang hierarchy, and had "only just started on his life of crime" when police arrested him in September 2021.
Samiu and his older brother Siaosi Tukuafu would bag and cut the drugs on behalf of their upline suppliers.
Judge Haesler said the younger Tukuafu was an impressionable 18 and 19 year old, who was drawn into the criminal underworld as he tagged along with his older brother.
"[Tukuafu] is still young, immature and has a lot of growing up to do," Judge Haesler said.
Following in his brother's footsteps, Tukuafu assumed the moniker JDoe and would buy cocaine at $5500 per ounce, on-selling the white powder for $6000.
Following a difficult upbringing, Judge Haesler said, these transactions were the beginning of what could have been Tukuafu's career, before police intervened.
"[Tukuafu's] life of crime may have continued until he got arrested," Judge Haesler said.
After being arrested, Tukuafu was granted strict bail, however this was revoked in October 2021 and Tukuafu has been behind bars ever since.
Judge Haesler took this into account, along with the eight year prison sentence his older brother received, and handed down a two year, three month jail sentence. With time already served, Tukuafu will serve the balance of his sentence by way of an intensive corrections order and was released at the conclusion of his sentencing on Tuesday.
