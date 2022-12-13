Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Medicare 'no longer fit for purpose', says Dapto GP as health care shortages bite

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 13 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Jones with Dr Lawrence Noonan at the Dapto Medical Centre. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

As Illawarra locals struggle to secure doctors appointments, often faced with weeks-long wait lists and high gap fees, a Dapto GP has labelled the Medicare system "no longer fit for purpose".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.