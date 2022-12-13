As Illawarra locals struggle to secure doctors appointments, often faced with weeks-long wait lists and high gap fees, a Dapto GP has labelled the Medicare system "no longer fit for purpose".
Dapto GP Dr Lawrence Noonan called for the state and federal governments to consider an overhaul of the Medicare system and support the assessment of urgent care cases outside of hospital casualty departments.
Minister for Financial Services and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones announced on Tuesday Dapto had been flagged as a priority area for GPs, meaning overseas-trained doctors are eligible to work in the area, but Dr Noonan said a larger change is needed to address the failing healthcare system.
"...Medicare is an insurance scheme for people to get access to health care, but the out-of-pocket expenses are fast approaching 50 per cent of what it costs to go to the doctor," Dr Noonan said.
"Any insurance system or business that only covers 50 per cent of your car crash or your house burning down is not a viable proposal," he said.
Tight restrictions and "enormous bureaucracy" involved in the Medicare system for doctors has left many "unhappy to the point of disinterest at participating in Medicare in the long term", he said.
"This whole thing is starting to unravel severely - Medicare's future."
The number of doctors at Dapto Healthcare Medical Centre has more than halved since last year, dropping from seven to three, Dr Noonan said, and while the change to the areas priority status would help his practice recruit staff, more significant changes must be made to aid the failing healthcare system.
Allowing salaried medical officers who dominate accident and emergency care in hospitals to rotate out into the community into practices like Dapto Healthcare would ease pressure on emergency departments, he said.
Minister for Financial Services and Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones said the existing Medicare model is failing people who need to see their doctor often, and new models are needed to provide for people with chronic illnesses
According to a major health consumer survey released in early 2022, 30 per cent of Australians with chronic conditions were not confident they could afford necessary health care if they became seriously ill.
"Medicare is under significant pressure, we know that," Mr Jones said.
While Mr Jones said more funding is necessary to "fix the problem", failing links between the hospital systems, state system and federal system must also be addressed.
