Have you seen Caitlynn? Appeal for help to find missing Illawarra teen

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Illawarra teenager.
Caitlynn Goyen, 14, left home on Monday, December 12 to go to school, according to Wollongong police, who hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Police describe Caitlynn as Caucasian, with dark brown hair, 6ft tall, thin build 65-70kg and possibly wearing a Keira High School uniform; Blue checked skirt, royal blue button up shirt, navy blue jacket, black vans shoes, with a black bag.
She is believed to frequent the Western Sydney, Gosford, Brisbane waters, Wollongong, lake Illawarra, Bateau Bay and Tuggerah Lakes.
Anyone with information into Caitlynn's location is urged to contact Wollongong Police Station on (02)42267899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.