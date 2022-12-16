Stunning ocean views

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
The incredible 180 degree view of the ocean and beach from the second level of this remarkable family home is its defining feature.
The breathtaking north-easterly vista over the water from the open plan living, dining and kitchen spaces continues to impress from the expansive balcony terrace accessed through a large glass bi-fold door that opens up to welcome in the crisp salt ocean breeze in the morning, and the picturesque sunset in the evening.
The lower level could easily become a self-contained area for in-laws or adult children which includes a large second living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The outdoor zone is a super low maintenance landscaped alfresco backyard including green lawn and chic hard surfaces for entertaining.
Luxury living awaits within Shellharbour Village, just a moment's walk to the restaurants, cafes and boutique shopping of the Village Town Centre, the ocean at Shellharbour North Beach, the boat harbour and ocean pool are all at your doorstep.
The lifestyle Waterfront Marina precinct is also nearby and offers an array of dining and shopping choices all set against the backdrop of the stylish timber boardwalk and inviting social community spaces.
This home is all about being low maintenance so you can enjoy this unbelievable location a whole lot more.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
