Christmas is one of the most important events in human history. That's a big statement to make.



It's not only a big statement, it relates to Christians, Muslims, Eastern and Western religionists, believers and non-believers.



Its message is also relevant all year round, not just on one day. But what's so big and important and relevant about Christmas?

It's all about the underlying message that Jesus' birth ushered into the world. Yes the details of the story are important, of how when Joseph and Mary were travelling, she gave birth to Jesus in a stable (which was actually a cave rather than a barn).



His birth had been long prophesied as the one who would save the Jewish people from oppression. But it's the underlying message that's of the greatest importance, both then and today.



It's important because it was the beginning of a life lived with such love and dominion that it transformed the experience of the people around him, and its legacy is still felt and celebrated over 2000 years later.

Jesus' mission was to show us what makes life work right for us. Maybe that doesn't sound like such a 'big' statement, but look at the effect he had on the people around him. He turned poverty into overflowing abundance; ill health into full health; even bad sinful behaviour into good honest characters.



His life was entirely motivated by love - love for God and love for his fellowman.

Jesus was revealing a different dynamic aspect to life that was not obvious to the senses but one that could bring practical healing solutions to life's problems. He understood the tangible power of spirituality.

What is spirituality? Obviously spirituality pertains to things of the spirit, or the non-physical. It's all those qualities of thought that are good and true.



It's ideas that make life work right for us, like kindness, honesty, trustworthiness, intelligence, creativity, happiness. Spiritual thinking cares for all, never harming man nor beast nor the environment. It's living the Golden rule, the Ten Commandments and the Beatitudes that the Bible has given us, these rules that when understood and lived make our lives happy and successful.



But here's the big difference in Jesus' message to us - if we think these are human qualities they are liable to human frailty and failure. Jesus' showed us that these spiritual ideas and qualities have a divine source, not human. They're sourced in God and so have divine authority and power.

The difference between the human and the divine is a bit like maths. If we write down our calculations wrongly we can try to figure out the correct concept from our own limited understanding, and sometimes we'll get the right result and lots of time we won't.



But putting aside our own feeble attempts, and going straight to the principle of mathematics, working till we understand the true facts, allows us to not only the find the truth, but it also solves completely our practical problem.

The Principle that Jesus continually turned to was divine, not material. He revealed to the world a non-physical power; a spiritual force for good, that could and did solve all human need.



He revealed to us that the true governing harmonising power unpinning our experience was God, but he showed us an entirely different way of thinking about that term God.



He showed that the true concept of God was Love, as the Bible states. He showed us the true power, or Principle, in our lives and in our world, that makes existence harmonious, well and peaceful was Love, divine Love.

But at Christmas, and all year round, don't we all know, Christian, Muslim, Eastern, Western, believer and non-believer, that it is Love that makes the world go round, it's Love that makes life worth living, it is Love and only Love that can bring 'on earth peace, good will to men.'

