A Barrack Heights man has pleaded guilty to being part of an operation which imported cocaine into Australia from Ireland.
Danny Joel Nikoloski entered a guilty plea to one charge of aiding an attempt to import a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug in Wollongong Local Court today.
Nikoloski, 35, and another man arranged for shipments of what appeared to be Cadbury moist chocolate cake mix to be imported into Australia and picked up from Nikoloski's mum's address.
There is no suggestion that Nikoloski's mother was aware of what her son was up to.
Between March and September 2021, Nikoloski lived at his mother's address in Barrack Heights.
While there, Nikoloski had five shipments of Cadbury chocolate chips delivered to the address.
On September 7, an unknown person contacted Nikoloski. The next month, on October 3, a box of chocolate chips in two boxes, labelled "Cadbury moist chocolate cake" sent from Dublin arrived in Australia.
Australian Border Force agent took hold of the consignment and handed it to the Australian Federal Police. On October 8, the package was given to NSW Police.
In the intervening days, approximately 20 text messages were sent between Nikoloski and another person. On October 5, another person contacted the delivery agent and asked where the parcel was, only to be told it was with customs.
On October 8, after receiving the package, NSW Police opened the box and found inside various chocolates and chip packets and two boxes labelled "Cadbury moist chocolate cake". Inside each box was a silver sachet which contained what court documents state was a "white, powdery substance".
Police tested the substance which returned a positive result for cocaine. In total, the package contained 500 grams of cocaine with an average purity of 64.5 per cent, equivalent to 322.5 grams of pure cocaine.
A marketable quantity of cocaine is two grams.
Police removed the drugs and substituted it with an inert substance, and then began a controlled delivery operation, where the package was delivered to an address in Brownsville.
On October 13, the package was received and police later searched the address. The man who was there and received the package was later released without charge.
The next day, police intercepted phone calls between this man and Nikoloski, where the pair talked about police showing up the day before.
Two months later, on December 8, police picked up Nikoloski driving on the Princes Highway at 6.15am and arrested him. The other man was arrested later that day.
After entering his pleas, a date was set for Nikoloski to return to Wollongong District Court when a date will be determined for his sentencing.
Nikoloski remains on bail.
