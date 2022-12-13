Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Danny Nikoloski pleads guilty to importing cocaine from Ireland

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 13 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Nikoloski (in orange) leaves Wollongong Courthouse with lawyer Abbas Soukie.

A Barrack Heights man has pleaded guilty to being part of an operation which imported cocaine into Australia from Ireland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.