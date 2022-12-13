What used to be The Daring Squire on Flinders Street has transformed into a newly-opened sports bar, boasting several massive screens.
Although modern inside, with LED signs including one that says 'don't grow up, it's a trap' and a race car simulater, the name of the venue is a nod to Wollongong history.
Teddys is named affectionately after Theodore Bode, a German immigrant who came to Australia during the gold rush, and opened the original North Wollongong Hotel in 1878.
"The original hotel, The Royal Victoria Hotel, mainly revolved around sport and Teddys is how we are embracing our hotels history with a modern spin," licensee of North Wollongong Hotel and Teddys Joshua Hill said.
Even the menu is littered with bits of history, including a Gold Rush Largarita and a Milkshop burger, intended to take patrons back to memories of riding a bike to the corner shop as a kid, Mr Hill said.
The sports bar, which sits less than five metres from North Wollongong Hotel, took about six months to plan and four weeks to renovate.
It replaced The Daring Squire earlier this month and Mr Hill put this down to wanting to "create a space that resonates more with the identity of the people in Wollongong".
"We're still proudly showcasing Lion Nathan products in Teddys," he said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
