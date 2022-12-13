A Wollongong opera singer heading abroad for big adventures is saying ''goodbye" to his home town with a final recital where it all began.
Jeremy Boulton's first proper recital when he began his music studies post-high school was at the Wesley Church on the Mall, which is where he'll take his final bow on Tuesday December 20.
"It's a bit freaky, a bit new and a bit scary, but it's very exciting and I'm basically going overseas with a suitcase and a lot of ambition and we'll just see what happens," the baritone singer said.
In October, Boulton became the fourth musician from Wollongong to have won the prestigious IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition in its 40-year history, which included a scholarship prize to help him further his career abroad.
At this stage he's only purchased a one-way ticket with a rough idea of where he's going, what auditions he will do and where he will staying, but he's excited for the adventure.
"This recital will help raise further funds that will cover incidental costs that aren't covered by the scholarships," Boulton said.
"I'll be moving abroad to do auditions for opera houses and young artist programs, as well as take on professional development opportunities as I find my feet in Europe to start a [professional] singing career."
In saying "addio" (goodbye in Italian) to the Illawarra, he will perform on Tuesday with people special to his heart including former mentors Rachel Bate and David Vance, along with Cassandra Doyle and Stacey Yang.
It's been a big year for Boulton who has collected a raft of accolades like winning the Sydney International Song Prize, placing second in the Bel Canto Award and placing second in the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship.
The concert begins at 7pm on Tuesday at Wesley Church on the Mall in Wollongong. Boulton will perform favourites from the song and opera repertoire. Music by Vaughan-Williams, Mozart, Bellini, Puccini and more.
Tickets are via donation, through booking platform: Trybooking.com.
For more details, visit: www.jeremyboulton.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
