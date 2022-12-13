Illawarra Mercury
Baritone singer Jeremy Boulton says 'addio' with farewell concert at Wollongong's Wesley Church

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Baritone singer Jeremy Boulton will perform his final recital in Wollongong on December 20. He will perform favourites with music by Vaughan-Williams, Mozart, Bellini, Puccini and more. Picture by Jasper Burrows Millican.

A Wollongong opera singer heading abroad for big adventures is saying ''goodbye" to his home town with a final recital where it all began.

