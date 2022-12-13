The Disability Trust is promoting from within, with their current General Manager Operations stepping up to fill the CEO position which will be vacant after Margaret Bowen retires.
Former human rights solicitor Carol Berry will take over the top job from January 21, 2023.
"The Board is delighted to be working with Carol to deliver The Disability Trust's vision and strategy, to innovate and enhance client experience and continue to strengthen and transform the organisation," said Chair of the Board of The Disability Trust, Peter Langkamp.
Ms Berry commenced her career as a solicitor specialising in human rights law before transitioning into public interest advocacy and finally into the disability sector where she has worked for over 15 years.
She has extensive disability experience having worked in both the government (federal and state) and non-government sectors and is highly motivated to create more inclusive communities.
Retiring CEO, Ms Bowen, said her successor was a strong and talented leader who would bring new ideas and energy to the role.
