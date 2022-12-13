Illawarra Mercury
Four complaints lodged about Shellharbour City councillors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Four formal complaints have been lodged against either Shellharbour City councillors or the general manager since September last year - two of which had to be referred to an outside body.

