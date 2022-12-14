Police are investigating after an alleged fight between two women erupted at a Wollongong primary school graduation function on Tuesday night.
Emergency services responded to reports of an alleged assault between the women at West Wollongong Public School's Year Six graduation ceremony about 7.15pm on Crown Street, West Wollongong.
The women were aged 30 and 45, according to NSW Police.
A spokesperson confirmed paramedics treated the younger woman at the scene for minor injuries and was taken to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution.
It is understood no charges have been laid.
Inquiries are continuing.
The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
