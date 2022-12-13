A Toll Helicopter landed in MacCabe Park last night to assist in an emergency.
Emergency services were called to Church Street, Wollongong near the Bank Street intersection at 9.35pm after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Multiple ambulance crews and police were shortly on scene.
The female pedestrian suffered head injuries and was airlifted to St George Hospital, where she is in a critical condition.
The 35-year-old female driver of the Mazda 3 stopped to help, and was uninjured but taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Wollongong police are investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed the scene should call Wollongong Police on on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
