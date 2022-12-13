Police and ambulance crews were called to an incident in MacCabe Park last night.
Emergency services were called to the Wollongong park at 9.35pm.
Multiple ambulance crews and police were on scene.
A person was subsequently airlifted in the Toll Helicopter from the park due to a medical episode.
