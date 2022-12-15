Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Import Michael Frazier backs Illawarra Hawks to rise at home against Sydney

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
December 15 2022 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra import Michael Frazier prepares to shoot during a recent Hawks training session at the Snakepit. Picture by Adam McLean

He may still be settling into life in Wollongong, but Michael Frazier already understands the importance of beating the Kings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.