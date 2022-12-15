He may still be settling into life in Wollongong, but Michael Frazier already understands the importance of beating the Kings.
The Hawks import, who arrived in the Illawarra in late November, is now preparing to suit up for his debut Freeway Series clash at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
The arch-rivals will meet in an Indigenous Round game, with the Hawks desperate to improve on their disappointing 2-12 record this season. And the task doesn't get any easier when they come up against the ladder leaders.
While it's been a frustrating campaign for Jacob Jackomas and his men, the one shining light for fans has been Frazier's performances since landing in the Illawarra.
The former Perth Wildcats swingman has averaged nearly 20 points and 4.75 rebounds per game in four appearances, and shapes as a key figure if Illawarra can topple the Kings.
The shooting guard has looked to spark energy into the playing group in the past month and believes the Hawks aren't far off a form turnaround.
"I wanted to come in and help this team win, and that's how I go about my business every day," Frazier said.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity. The coaching staff and my teammates believe in my ability and I want to showcase what I can do. Every time you have an opportunity like this, you've got to be grateful for that, and I'm truly grateful to be here.
"The energy of the group at training has been great since I got here, regardless of the record. If we go out there and play the way we're capable of playing, I think we're capable of really shocking some people."
The Hawks are eager to build on a promising last start, where they took it up to the Taipans before suffering a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in Cairns.
Frazier believes that game showed the blueprint of what the team can do this season.
"I don't think we've put a four quarters together, and we've made some defensive mistakes. We've got to take care of the ball down the stretch and defensively stay locked in," the 28-year-old said.
"We've started the game off well in the last two games, but it's about putting that together for four quarters and not coming out slow in the second half - that's something we can improve on.
"Coach has been saying that we have full deck of cards now, so we have no excuses. I think the main thing is putting four quarters together. If we do that, then I think we can turn this thing around."
I think we're capable of really shocking some people.- - Michael Frazier
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.