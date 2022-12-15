Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cut your own Christmas tree roadside? Watch out for the $1100 fine

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Considering a roadside Christmas tree? The legal thing would be to go to a pine tree farmer instead, like Mick Barlow of Wallaroo. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos.

Who's ever put off getting a Christmas tree and as the day grew closer, thought about cutting one down from the roadside?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.