Cut your own Christmas tree roadside? Watch out for the $1100 fine

Who's ever put off getting a Christmas tree and as the day grew closer, thought about cutting one down from the roadside?
Maybe it's the cost of living - and the cost of Christmas - spiralling upwards that makes $100 for a cut pine tree from a farm or a retailer seem like too much.
Or perhaps you're the old-fashioned country type who grew up with a family tradition of hunting down a roadside pine each December, with the hunt as enjoyable as the smell of the prey.
But when Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threatened people who cut their own trees with a $14,375 fine, the Mercury set out to find out for certain what the situation was in NSW.
Could they be coming for us - or at least those who cut their own trees - with fines for removing an invasive species?
It's clear that removing trees from someone else's land is illegal, as it is in National Parks and State Forests. Ms Palaszczuk's threat actually referred to removing trees from state-owned forestry land - a commercial operation. So don't do that.
But is it breaking the law on public (crown) land like roads? Simple question, right?
Maybe not. It took a week of asking the government department Transport for NSW, where it seemed this was a novel media enquiry. It appeared briefly that the situation might be different on motorways, to local roads. But then we got a clear answer: it's illegal.
"Under the Roads Act, it is illegal to remove or interfere with a tree, including Pinus radiata, beside the road without the appropriate authority's consent, which for state roads is Transport for NSW," a Transport spokesman told us.
"Breaking this law can attract a penalty of $1,100."
So there it is in black and white, in section 138 of the Roads Act.
It doesn't make any difference that the species in question - Pinus radiata - is regarded as a weed in most jurisdictions.
Similarly, Wollongong City Council rules prevent people removing any trees from public land.
"Wollongong City Council arborists are the only people who have authorised consent to remove trees, including the pinus radiata, on council-managed public land," a spokeswoman said.
"Community members are not permitted to cut any trees, regardless of species, on the road verge owned by Wollongong Council.
"If an unauthorised person was to cut down a non-protected tree species such as the Radiata Pine on a road verge that is under the care and control of Wollongong Council the fine is $1100."
So that's that. But is this law actually enforced - do people get fined or prosecuted for it? Are there Christmas Cops or Pine Police on the road in December on the lookout for people with axes?
Again after many days, Transport answered whether anyone had been prosecuted for it. The answer was something to the effect of: we're not sure.
The department helpfully provided a list of all penalty notices for the past five years, which the Mercury searched. While not a definitive answer, we could not find any fines for roadside tree removal, or anything similar under s138.
There was one fine for removing timber from Crown land, under the Forestry Regulation, but not on roads.
So there you have it, freelance tree hunters: your tradition is illegal, and you could get fined a whole family Christmas worth of presents if you're caught.
It doesn't appear many do get caught, but certainly we must recommend: you don't want to be the first.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
