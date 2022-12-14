Michelle Fellows and Brian Bott stormed home in their final game to emerge victorious among a strong field in Woonona Bowling Club's Open Mixed Pairs tournament.
The Woonona clubmates were among four teams to win all three 13-end matches and leapfrogged clubmates Sharon and Greg Dumbleton to clinch the $400 top prize.
Fellows and Bott were in second spot after game two, with a 15-shot win in their final game giving the duo three wins (+35).
It proved just enough to edge out the Dumbletons (three wins, plus 33), with the result in doubt until the final bowl of the day.
The champions played well all day but were still surprised by their triumph.
''I didn't look at the scoreboard,'' Bott said. ''We played each game on its merits and concentrated on doing as well as we could.''
The duo are regular partners in Mixed Pairs events, with Fellows saying it was ''pretty special'' to come out on top in a field which included many of Illawarra's leading bowlers. The tournament featured a capacity 24 teams with the format three games of 13 ends.
Six teams won their first two games and with prizes to fourth spot, plus game prizes, there was plenty resting on the final game.
The Dumbletons led Fellows-Bott by seven shots on margin differential heading into round three and posted a solid six-shot win.
On most days 3 wins +33 would have been good enough for the title, but they were pipped at the post and took home $300 as runners-up.
Woonona's Linda Smidt and Robbie Baker (3 wins +26) shared $200 for third after leapfrogging from fifth after round two, thanks to a 13-shot round three win.
Figtree Sports Lyn and Peter Thelan played well all day and finished fourth (3 wins +17) to share $150.
The $1200 event was sponsored by Cavalier Ventilation with everyone enjoying the perfect summer sunshine and friendly competition.
It's the fourth major event run by Woonona BC in 2022, with club officials eyeing more inter-club tournaments in 2023.
Besides hosting 24 teams, the day began with around 80 Socceroos fans tucking into a bacon and egg breakfast, as the club opened early for the World Cup clash against Argentina.
Later in the day Santa made an appearance at a kids Christmas party run alongside the bowls.
Eight clubs - carnival headquarters Figtree Sports, Corrimal, Woonona, Windang, Warilla, Oak Flats, Albion Park and Kiama will host this year's South Pacific.
The carnival will commence December 27 with sectional play in Fours, followed by Pairs, Singles and Mixed Pairs. Post-sectional play begins December 31, with no play on New Year's Day, while all finals are slated for January 6.
Kate Kennedy Newton played in two Wiseman Park ladies club championship finals in a week, and clinched the Minor Singles crown.
Newton returned to bowls earlier this year after a break of three decades and beat first-year bowler Cass Brees 25-10 in a hard-fought final.
Newton backed up just seven days later in the Major Singles final and did her best in a 25-13 loss to vastly-experienced Carol Owen.
''I'm enjoying playing again, the results are just a bonus,'' Newton said after her Minor Singles triumph.
Last August, Newton also had success partnering Helen Hallenan to win the Wisos Major-Minor Pairs.
Meanwhile, Brees was elated to make her first club final, highlighted by a 25-15 semi-final win over Delma Pratt, while Newton edged past Suzanne Crocker 25-19.
The Minor Singles featured eight bowlers, while in a positive turnout, 14 members took part in the Major Singles - one of the blue-ribbon championship events each year at the Gwynneville club.
Owen advanced to the decider with a win over Mary Thomas, while Newton beat Bonita Bruce in her semi-final.
Kiama's Ken Bryant booked a spot at the State Rookies Finals with victory in the Zone Rookies Singles at Bomaderry BC.
The Zone Rookies Singles was played over two days with the 13 section winners advancing to the post-sectional rounds and Bryant beating Bomaderry's Greg Newton 17-14 in a quality final.
Bomaderry BC took on the role as venue host at late notice and impressed everyone by doing an excellent job.
Last month Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam won the Zone Rookies Pairs at Windang BC and along with Bryant will represent Zone 16 at the State Finals in early February.
Illawarra Zone 16 have not had a representative make the State Rookies Singles final, while Neil Teasdale/Andrew Ransom (Berkeley/Warilla) won the Pairs in 2014.
The State Rookies commenced in 2009 but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.
Last weekend's Pairs was popular state-wide, with 200 sectional rounds across the 16 zones.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.