Woonona Bowling Club duo claim Mixed Pairs triumph

By Mike Driscoll
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 11:39am
Brian Bott and Michelle Fellows claimed the Woonona Open Mixed Pairs title. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Michelle Fellows and Brian Bott stormed home in their final game to emerge victorious among a strong field in Woonona Bowling Club's Open Mixed Pairs tournament.

