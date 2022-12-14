Getting the opportunity to play in front of family and friends is just one of the reasons why Lincoln Tighe is looking forward to the Wollongong Blitz golf tournament on Friday.
The Wollongong golfer is well known for his big hitting, which should serve him well at the Wollongong Golf Club course.
"The Blitz has always suited my game. It is a bit of a sprint and I can use my power to my advantage so yeah it is always good," Tighe said.
"It is always a bit of fun the Blitz tournaments but it would be good to come home and play in front of a local crowd and see how I go."
Blitz "dubbed the T-20 of golf" is a 10-hole golf tournament with multiple short rounds and cuts; featuring a head-to-head mashup of golfing greats, rising stars and celebrity hotshots.
The unrivalled action revolves around a central village and Stadium Hole and the whole event is wrapped up in just over three hours.
"That's the good thing with Blitz, anyone can win, it is just whoever brings their game on the day," Tighe said.
"It is not like a full round event where normally the best player comes to the top but the Blitz is always a sprint so you just got to get in early and do your best.
"There is a shortish par 5 and another short par four where I should be able to reach both of those and give myself a birdie chance.
"The course is looking good and we will see how we go. They reckon there is a bit of a strong southerly coming but that should be fine."
Tighe heads into the Bltz tournament feeling good about his game.
He said settling down and getting married earlier this year had played a big part in his recent good run.
"Everything is going pretty good. I missed the Australian PGA cut by one and then missed the Aus Open by two but had a decent week last week in Gippsland," Tighe said.
"I've obviously got Blitz on Friday, which should be fun, but I'm then looking forward to spending time at home with my family and enjoying a bit of a break over Christmas."
Tighe will have little time to rest though, with the Australian Tour resuming in mid-January.
"The Australian Tour starts to ramp up again late January so I've got about six or seven weeks in a row. I've got a couple of tournaments in Victoria then one in Sydney and one on the Central Coast, so I'll be busy come late Jan," he said.
"I'm at a good place at the moment. I got married and everything is going good there. Over the years playing you definitely learn how to manage your mental game and life outside of golf.
"Being on tour for 10 years now you sort of learn more what works for you, so yeah that is starting to come for me."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
