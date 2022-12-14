Students at Illawarra's special needs schools celebrated an early Christmas with Santa's visit lighting up the primary school children's day.
The Peterborough school students seemed to be having the best time of their lives if the cuddles, high-fives and dances with Santa are anything to go by.
The event organised by Kidswish was part of an annual toy drive where donated toys are distributed among students at Illawarra's Schools for Specific Purposes (SSP).
Kidswish Events and Fundraising Manager Emily Wright said the experience was "beautiful and humbling".
"We also received LEGO from Good360."
Ms Wright said the children were overjoyed and had a great time with Santa.
"One little girl was so happy she was crying," she said.
Santa's big white chair, Ms Wright said, was a favourite among the students with many wanting to sit on it.
"Santa's chair was a highlight, kids sat on it and got lots of photos taken," she said.
Ms Wright said all the primary school students were on their best behaviour.
Peterborough school Deputy Principal Jenny Warren said she was grateful to Kidswish for such a "lovely experience".
The students at Peterborough, Ms Warren said, respond best when their surroundings are not too overwhelming.
"They like things a bit lowkey, we got them to meet Santa in small groups, they weren't all together at once."
The Kidswish crew also went to Para Meadows School and Aspect South Coast School as part of the toy drive.
