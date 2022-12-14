Illawarra Mercury
Students at Peterborough school delighted to meet Santa for Kidswish toy drive

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Kidswish toy drive at Peterborough school on Wednesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Students at Illawarra's special needs schools celebrated an early Christmas with Santa's visit lighting up the primary school children's day.

