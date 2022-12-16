The Higher School Certificate (HSC) results are available in Students Online and sent to students by email and SMS. Students can also download and print their full credentials from Students Online while hard copies of the testamur (certificate) are sent in the mail in January.
The HSC is awarded to students who have satisfactorily completed years 11 and 12 at secondary school. To be eligible, students must meet HSC course requirements and sit for the statewide HSC examinations.
The HSC mark is a 50:50 combination of a student's examination mark and school-based assessment mark for each course.
Assessment mark
"School-based assessment tasks measure performance in a wider range of course outcomes than can be tested in an external examination," the HSC teacher said.
"Students are required to complete a number of assessment tasks for their courses. This may include tests, written or oral assignments, practical activities, fieldwork and projects.
"Schools submit an HSC assessment mark for every student in most courses. NESA puts the marks through a process of moderation to allow a fair comparison of marks in each course across different schools."
Examination mark
The examination mark for each course shows the student's performance in the HSC examination for that course, which was set and marked by NESA. Each student's achievement is assessed and reported against set standards of performance.
A unique part of the standards approach is a special procedure called 'judging' when a student's raw exam marks can be matched to the standards and the reporting scale used by NESA.
"It means a student is rewarded for their performance with the mark they deserve, no matter how many other people performed at a similar, higher, or lower level," she said.
Performance band
Student performance in each HSC course is measured against defined standards. HSC marks for each course are divided into bands and each band aligns with a description of a typical performance by a student within that mark range.
"The performance bands and descriptions give meaning to the HSC mark," she said. "For a 2 unit course, Band 6 indicates the highest level of performance and the minimum standard expected is 50."
Each band is aligned to what a student at that level of performance typically knows, understands and can do. The 'average' performance in most courses is usually a mark in the mid-70s (Band 4).
Band 1 indicates that a student has not met enough of the course outcomes. Band 1 includes marks ranging from 0 to 49. For an Extension course, the bands are E4 (highest level of performance) to E1.
Hotline
The HSC Inquiry Centre hotline will open on the day results are released, followed shortly by the HSC Results Check, HSC Raw Marks Report or HSC Examination Response.
The number is 1300 13 83 23 but before phoning, check the website first by going to educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/11-12/hsc/results-certificates/results-services-students
If you have lost your HSC, School Certificate or RoSA certificate you can order a replacement copy (from as far back as 1912).
Order a Statement of Equivalence (to NSW school level awards) for secondary education qualifications from overseas countries or from other Australian states and territories.
See educationstandards.nsw.edu.au for more information.
Research shows that teacher quality and school leadership are the two greatest in-school factors impacting student outcomes.- Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL)
Teachers have the greatest in-school impact on the learning lives of our students. They should be celebrated and recognised every day for their incredible role in shaping Australia's students' future.
There is currently approximately 288,294 full-time equivalent teaching staff across Australian primary and secondary schools, of which 206,838 (71.7 per cent) were women and 81,456 (28.3 per cent) were men. At the same time, there are close to 4 million students to teach.
It's a taxing and tiring job yet they continue to provide society with qualified adults ready to take on tertiary education or the workforce.
The latest data release from the Australian Teacher Workforce Data (ATWD) initiative showed us that nationally in 2020, teachers working full-time reported working 55 hours in a typical week.
The unsung heroes of our children's futures are the wonderful, hard-working teachers who guide them through learning every day.
For the past two years especially, teaching has been a challenging and stressful vocation as COVID-19 restrictions forced teachers away from face-to-face training in classrooms.
Teachers are also enabling students to grasp the 4Cs of skills as well as the three Rs of reading, writing and arithmetic.
The main components of the Four Cs are critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration.
Everyone needs these skills to succeed in today's world of work. In combination, they enable students to solve their own problems, work together and develop solutions.
Critical thinking
Vital in an information-driven society where individuals must quickly sift through an array of information to make decisions and find solutions. Part of critical thinking is problem-solving, asking 'why?' or working through activities that challenge the brain.
Creativity
Without creativity, there would be no books, no medical breakthroughs and no space missions. It's a skill that calls for curiosity, abstract thought, innovation and empathy. Creativity is trying new approaches to get things done, innovation and invention.
Communication
Sharing thoughts, questions, ideas and solutions in ways others can understand is now essential. Today's students must be capable of clear, concise writing and effectively using new modes of communication such as video and multimedia tools.
Collaboration
Most career paths require people to work together in some capacity. In many cases, those teams are global.
Students and their parents or carers may have more questions about the HSC results.
Is it possible to compare marks between courses?
No. Comparisons between courses are not valid. However, English Advanced and English Standard are reported on a common scale, so marks in English can be directly compared.
Is it possible to compare HSC marks between schools?
Yes. It is possible to compare marks between students doing the same Board Developed Course. The same examination is undertaken by every student enrolled in a Board Developed Course and the same moderation process is applied to each school's assessment marks.
What does 'satisfactory completion' mean?
To satisfactorily complete a course, a student must follow the course developed or endorsed by NESA to apply themselves with diligence and sustained effort to achieve some or all of the course outcomes.
"Satisfactory completion can be judged by attendance, level of involvement in class, assignments and tasks completed, and level of achievement," a HSC teacher said.
Failure to meet one or more of these requirements may lead to an 'N' or 'Non-completion' determination. An 'N' determination for a course may make a student ineligible for the HSC.
Attendance, involvement in class, assignments and tasks completed, and level of achievement.- HSC teacher
What are Life Skills courses?
"Life Skills courses have been developed for the small percentage of students with disability for whom the regular outcomes and content are not appropriate, in particular those with an intellectual disability," the teacher said.
"Life Skills courses are reported on the Record of Achievement and outcomes achieved are shown on a Profile of Student Achievement."
Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR)
The ATAR is a ranking system used to allocate university placements. It uses the HSC results to calculate a rank order of students.
"I didn't wish to have an ATAR calculated," a student Amy said. "Calculation of an ATAR is optional and as I did not wish to gain entry to university the following year, I did not request a calculation of my ATAR."
To be eligible for an ATAR, students must satisfactorily complete at least 10 units of certain Board Developed Courses for which formal examinations are conducted by NESA.
For most people, a good ATAR score is 80.00.
The average ATAR is usually around 70.00. In NSW, the ATAR is calculated and released by Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (UAC).
How ATAR is calculated
UAC calculates the university admission ranks each year using students':
Is it optional?
HSC students may indicate that they wish to have an ATAR calculated. However, calculation of an ATAR is optional.
For example, many students who do not wish to gain entry to university the following year do not request calculation of an ATAR.
Also, your ATAR does not expire so it doesn't matter if you didn't use it for study the following year.
Who accesses ATAR?
You can access your ATAR via the website from December 15, 2022. You'll need your year 12 student number and UAC PIN. Your 8-digit student number was issued to you by NESA.
If you've lost it, call NESA on 1300 13 83 23.Your ATAR is only accessible by you or your authorised agent.
ATARs are also released to institutions for the purpose of making offers to courses. UAC doesn't provide ATARs to parents, schools or careers advisers.
What happens if I get a low ATAR?
Every university has a Pathway Provider. If you do your research, there's still a strong possibility that you can get into your desired course even with a low ATAR.
What do numbers mean?
The ATAR is a number from 0 and 99.95 in intervals of 0.05. The highest rank is 99.95, the next highest 99.90, and so on. The lowest automatically reported rank is 30.00, with ranks below 30.00 being reported as 'less than 30'.
An ATAR of 100 is impossible because the ATAR is a rank (not a percentage or mark) and it's measured in increments of 0.05. The highest ATAR you could get is 99.95, which means you did better than 99.95 percent of all the year 12 ATAR eligible students in your state.
Phone (02) 9119 5012 on Monday (December 19) and Tuesday (December 20) between 8.30am and 4.30pm. Have your year 12 student number or UAC application number ready.
Or visit uac.edu.au for more information.
The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) graduating class of 2022 have continued the school's track record of consistently strong results in the HSC.
Principal Judi Nealy said, "We support our students throughout every step of their learning pathway to develop the work ethic, high standards, openness to experience and empathy towards others required to be the strong leaders the world requires.
"From the moment TIGS students start their learning journey, we work hard to tailor their experience to suit individual interests, strengths and goals, and the results we have seen this year really speak for themselves."
Preceding final HSC examinations, over 85 per cent of TIGS students were offered early entry into university. Others followed their passions elsewhere with Daniel Grieve pursuing a career in outdoor education and Kiarna McIlwraith under consideration for the Australian national Sprint Kayaking team.
"Our holistic education coupled with our rigorous academic curriculum and extensive range of co-curricular offerings was the catalyst for many students, propelling them to explore innovative patterns of study and follow their passions," principal Nealy said.
Elizabeth Michelmore was awarded Dux of the School, with a class-topping ATAR of 98.55. Harrison Ledger with an ATAR of 97.10 received Band 6 results in all his courses placing him on the NSW All Round Achievers List.
Results across the cohort were strong, with 49 students achieving Band 5 or 6 results in one or more of their courses, and students Marlene Anderson, Isabella Atkinson, Sebastien Azar, Lachlan Boardman, William Carroll, Nicholas Chiaverini, Sophie Gilligan, Daniel Grieve, Ryan Jinks, Eva Katkjaer, Harrison Ledger, Kiarna McIlwraith, Elizabeth Michelmore, Patrick Moloney, Jessica Quilter-Jones, Katelyn Spicknall and Angus Townsend making it onto TIGS Distinguished Achievers list given their exceptional results.
"We celebrate our graduates remaining connected to their school as alumni and know that while we are sad to see our graduates leave, they are now ready to take on the challenges of the ever-changing world as they venture forth into life after TIGS," principal Nealy said. "Their strong results have certainly generated excitement and pride within the school community, but for all their achievements at school it's exciting to realise that this is just the beginning. We can't wait to see where they go from here!"
The Illawarra Grammar School is located at 10-12 Western Avenue, Mangerton. For more information or enquiries, call on 4220 0200 or visit tigs.nsw.edu.au.
Edmund Rice College (ERC) is proud of their results that include:
"A hundred percent of ERC students who applied have successfully gained early entry in university," principal Stephen Gough of ERC said.
"In the Illawarra, Bennett Rogers was VET Student of the Year in Construction and Jack Worthington was VET Student of the Year in Manufacturing & Engineering. Also 56 ERC students gained apprenticeships and Liam Boneti has been selected for Australian Schoolboys Football Tour of UK and Ireland."
After a COVID-19 impacted 2020 and 2021, this year was considered a "normal" school year. But there were times when a lack of 'match fitness' required year 12 to overcome challenges and social interaction within ECR's vibrant learning community.
"Despite enduring many challenges in their senior years, they fostered a spirit of togetherness in order to achieve their personal goals," Mr Gough said.
"While we congratulate the students, we also acknowledge the overwhelming support of parents, carers and teachers in this journey.
"Students would be the first to appreciate the countless hours of assistance and positive opportunities provided to them. While we recognise outstanding HSC achievements, their individual and collective worth is more than a simple mark.
"One of the many points of difference at ERC is how our community reaches out to those in need. Whether it be through fundraising for charities such as Caritas or the missions, or through students and staff volunteering their time in the Christian Service and Solidarity Learning Program (CSL), the ERC community demonstrates empathy for others.
"As a Catholic College, we firmly believe that community is not about looking inwards but also reaching out to others."