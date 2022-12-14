The Illawarra is massively under-served by public transport compared with similar regional centres, analysis by RDA Illawarra has found.
The regional lobby group is currently preparing research on the transport 'deserts' in the Illawarra but has already identified that the Hunter has seven times the public transport services as the Illawarra.
The insights come as Transport for NSW trumpeted the arrival of an hourly bus service for West Dapto, connecting the Kembla Grange estate, Wongawilli, Horsley and Dapto.
The trip from Kembla Grange to Dapto takes half an hour by bus, but can be done in seven minutes by car, something that RDA Illawarra CEO Debra Murphy is typical of public transport in the Illawarra.
"My auntie, who is over 90, has to get to Wollongong Hospital regularly from Figtree and it takes her over half an hour by bus, and then she gets dropped off at the wrong side of the hospital," she said.
"So not only are these services not great, they take too long and they don't necessarily deliver the right outcomes for people."
The Greater Cities discussion paper sets a target of residents in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven being within a 30 minute commute via public transport from a major regional centre.
Being well-connected via public transport would be a major enabler for the region, Ms Murphy said.
"We're all talking about cost of living pressures, however we have extremely high usage of private cars. If you're a young family that has got a mortgage in West Dapto, that keeps going up and if it is viable for one person in a household to take a bus, then you can save money on not having to have a second car."
Ms Murphy said public transport access is particularly an enabler of female participation in the workforce.
Years of suburban developments have stretched the Illawarra and locked in car-dependent suburbs. While the NSW government has flagged more developments around major transport hubs, the vast majority of new housing will be built in land release areas on the city's fringe, including at West Dapto and Albion Park.
This pattern of development has baked in car dependent households.
"In West Dapto, there's virtually no shops, no services, and no schools," Ms Murphy said. "It tends to be that housing comes first and then the facilities are delivered later, which is not really the way it should be."
To overcome this, other regions in NSW have trialled on-demand bus services, connecting suburban households with transport hubs. This would work well and utilise the trunk rail line in the Illawarra, Ms Murphy said.
"It's about joining the dots and connecting those services up."
