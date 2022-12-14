Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Dive-in' movies at Nowra Aquatic Park are back this Summer

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
December 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come and watch a movie at the Nowra Aquatic Park this summer. Picture from file.

Nowra's 'Dive-in' movies are back this Summer, presenting a "way to enjoy the warm weather with family and friends".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.