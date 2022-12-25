Iconic artists, beloved comedians, and some of Australia's best theatre companies will make their way to Nowra in the new year.
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has debuted its 2023 program, and invited audiences to 'Be the First in Line' for the brand new season.
Next year's program includes visits from critically acclaimed companies Bell Shakespeare, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Bangarra Dance Theatre.
Leaning into a theme of all-Australian made and inspired works, the line-up features a wonderful mix of theatre, comedy, classical and popular music, circus and excellent productions for families and young people.
The wildly popular Arty Farty Party children's festival will also return for its second year.
Performers set to grace the state at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre include:
On launching the new program, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre manager Karen Patterson said the team was thrilled to bring a huge variety of shows to Nowra.
"This season brings to our stages a nation's narratives that are rich, relevant and contemporary," she said.
"Some of the productions are based on perennial favourites we revisit time and again that are adored by families across many generations. Others have been embedded in our popular culture by enduring stars of music and literature.
"It's also exciting to have stories anchored in the lore of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people being presented on our main stage - with three wildly different but equally fantastic First Nations led works."
Though these shows are just the tip of the iceberg. The full lineup for 2023 is on the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre website.
The centre is encouraging keen theatre goers to become Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre members, with its 'Be the First in Line' campaign.
Member perks include show and dining discounts, and exclusive VIP artist experiences; membership costs $45 per year.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.