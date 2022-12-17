Prominent female business leader Wendy Gee is finally retiring after decades serving the media industry in the Illawarra and beyond.
Most recently Gee (who turns 75 just after Christmas) has been the NSW Regional Manager at ARN (formerly Grant Broadcasters) and based in Warrawong at Wave FM.
For 32 years she has been at the forefront of Illawarra media and prior to that she worked in Sydney, as well as working with a number of charities and not-for-profit organisations.
Gee said the full shock of retirement hasn't really "hit home" yet, but anticipates she'll still have ties to local media while she will continue duties on the boards of The Disability Trust and the Illawarra Connection.
"You never really leave the media, you always feel apart of it," she said.
"It's not like I'm cutting it off completely. I've made so many friends inside and outside of the company."
The businesswoman began her Wollongong media journey with i98 but was sacked from her role as sales manager, but used the opportunity to begin her own management agency before being poached by rival station Wave FM.
She went on to become general manager and continued to climb the corporate ladder at the company.
Gee said one of the most rewarding aspects from her career has been mentoring young people and helping people progress in their own careers and lives.
'"That's so rewarding - whether that's in their work, charity, training, whatever - I just love seeing people enjoy what they do," she said.
"I'm always so grateful for how the Illawarra's been to us, so I hope I've been able to put something back with charity stuff and community work."
A major highlight for her was receiving an award from former Prime Minister John Howard for her efforts in community work in small business, as she wasn't expecting it.
Previously Gee has been an advocate for domestic violence survivors having been one herself, she has worked with the Shepherd Centre, Cancer Carers, Bandage Bear, Southern Children's Care and many others.
Long-time friend and former colleague, Tony McAdam said she was a fantastic leader.
"She is a great people person," he said. "She was a a great sales person, but she was also a great leader ... she just knew how to handle people and how to get the very best out of people."
Her final day working for ARN was Friday December 16.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.