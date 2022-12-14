If you were keen to hop on a shared e-scooter from Wollongong train station and heading down to City Beach this summer, you may want to rethink your plans.
A proposed shared e-scooter scheme is one of a number of projects that were proposed for Wollongong and the Illawarra but are yet to eventuate.
After an initial trial date of September, e-scooters remain illegal in NSW and Wollongong's shared scheme, like others in NSW, has floundered.
In October, Wollongong City Council told The Mercury it had submitted its application to Transport for NSW, but was yet to get the green light.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said it was working closely with Wollongong council to ensure all safety requirements are met before the application is finalised.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said this was just one example of the many times the NSW government had let down the people of the Illawarra.
"We have come to expect a lot of big talk, followed by little action, from a succession of Liberal ministers on what they intended to do," he said.
Other projects promised, but not delivered for the Wollongong electorate included, declaring the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone - only expressions of interest have been sought, with $43 billion in proposed investment - and mandating local content for renewable energy infrastructure projects.
"We need to stop importing wind turbine towers into Port Kembla from overseas and start making these things right here, right now," Mr Scully said.
A response from Parliamentary Secretary for the Illawarra Peter Poulos noted that the Energy Corporation of NSW is reviewing responses to the ROI in order to declare the REZ.
Community organisations in Port Kembla will also have to wait for news on whether they have been successful in receiving grants in the 2022 round of the Port Kembla Community Investment Fund, after applications closed in August. The grant website says successful applications will be announced "from November 2022" however Mr Poulos said successful applicants will be revealed "shortly".
Heading south, work on supplementary elements of the Albion Park bypass has stalled since the opening of the road in October 2021. Access for Dapto residents heading south remains a headache, and a set of draft recommendations promised to the local community by the end of 2022 has yet to be seen.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that modelling indicated a northern interchange between Dapto and the bypass would not be needed until there is a substantial increase in traffic.
At the other end of the project, a review into the Oak Flats interchange has been called for, but not delivered, as Transport for NSW continues to monitor the intersection.
Transport projects have been a sore spot up and down the coast. In the northern suburbs, after both options were rejected in a review of Thirroul traffic improvements, residents still sit in weekly gridlock along Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
Bus drivers in Wollongong who were moved to "temporary" laydown spots around Market Square after the Lang Park change-over was removed ahead of the UCI World Championships are none the wiser about a permanent solution.
Transport for NSW and Wollongong council are working closely together to resolve the issue, while also looking at the "long term strategic plan for movement in the city centre".
For other groups, while no solution was promised this year, a long fight continues for adequate facilities. The NSW government has said it continues to explore options for a school in West Dapto and Calderwood, however no solid plans have been released.
"The Department is currently reviewing the updated populations projects released by the Department of Planning and Environment in June 2022," Mr Poulos said.
"I have previously raised many of these matters with the relevant Ministerial Offices. I will continue to strongly advocate for projects that help deliver improvements to the local community across the Illawarra."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said it was time to get moving.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government never can match any support for the ambition that the Illawarra region has for itself."
