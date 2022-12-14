Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra projects promised but not delivered in 2022

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the projects that were promised in 2022 but are yet to be delivered.

If you were keen to hop on a shared e-scooter from Wollongong train station and heading down to City Beach this summer, you may want to rethink your plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.