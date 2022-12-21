Sex, lies and corruption - how this Wollongong table became infamous

Today, the shopfront on Bourke Street, North Wollongong is vacant - before that it was a convenience store.
These days, it doesn't look like there's anything iconic - or perhaps infamous - about the location.
But there was back in the early 2000s. Back then there was a kebab shop there, and once he started selling coffee there owner Mehmet "Michael" Yaglipinar put a white plastic table and six chairs out the front.
That nondescript setting became infamous as the Table of Knowledge during the ICAC corruption hearings into Wollongong City Council in 2008.
Developers like Frank Vellar, Glen Tabak, Michael Kollaras - who were also named in the inquiry - were regulars at the Table of Knowledge, which went onto have a play written about it.
At one stage so was Beth Morgan, the council town planner at the centre of the sex and corruption scandal, and former general manager Rod Oxley.
The table of knowledge had existed as early as 1997, when the developers, several lawyers and other businessmen would meet at 6am and discuss the state of Wollongong and how to make it a better place to live.
In 2004, Mr Kollaras explained the name of the group - "that's what we like to think we are".
Three years later, on his first day after leaving council, Mr Oxley was offered a seat at the table by Mr Tabak.
All those years the plastic seating and table flew under the radar - perhaps because so few people were awake at 6am, especially in winter.
That all changed in February 2008 when the table of knowledge was raised in the ICAC inquiry.
"This table of knowledge meets at the coffee {sic} shop from 6.30am and Ms Morgan would attend with her young child of six to eight months, even in the middle of winter," said counsel assisting the inquiry Noel Hemmings, QC.
However, despite the presence of a town planner at the table, Vellar insisted that what happened was "bullshit talk" - building plans weren't mentioned.
"Everybody on the table knew who had bought what property," he said. "Wollongong is a small town and there's not much people don't know about each other."
Oddly, during the ICAC hearings, some table of knowledge members continued to take their seats in the early morning.
Whatever they did talk about, the table became a perverse tourist attraction, with visitors having their photos taken sitting in one of the chairs.
"People are coming into the shop thinking I'm the Godfather," Mr Yaglipinar said. "Even my wife doesn't believe me, she thinks I'm the Godfather."
However, the novelty of having a tourist attraction on the footpath outside his kebab shop soon wore off for Mr Yaglipinar. He put it on the market in late 2008.
"I'm really upset with it all," he said. "All the publicity that we've been getting is negative ... it's just a table, it's nothing."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
