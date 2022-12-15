Ahead of the 2023 NSW state election, Business Illawarra has identified five projects that will "unleash" the Illawarra's economic potential and secure prosperity for years to come.
Top of the list is a fix for the antiquated rail network that connects the region's economic powerhouse, the Port and steelworks, with rapidly growing Western Sydney.
The tenuous nature of the current connection was highlighted this year when severe weather closed off the Moss Vale-Unanderra line for months and temporarily cut services on the Illawarra line.
The business group estimates that $10 million will be needed for a network resilience masterplan which will consider the delivery of the South-Western Sydney Illawarra Rail Line (SWIRL).
"We have done the hard work through our research and advocacy program to prepare these five ideas that will unleash the economic potential of our region and make it an even better place to work, employ and live," Mr Zarth said.
"We will now seek the endorsement of both sides seeking to be the next government of NSW for the following five ideas."
The next most pressing issue for the politicians seeking re-election in March will be addressing the critical housing shortage facing key workers across the Illawarra, the business chamber said.
With staff already hard to come by, a lack of affordable housing is making it more difficult to find key workers in high demand, employers have told Business Illawarra.
Clear commitments are being sought for the next state government on the role of the Illawarra in the transition to renewable energy and clean manufacturing, including further work on establishing a hydrogen hub in the Illawarra, clean manufacturing precincts and declaring a Renewable Energy Zone in the region.
Rounding out the priorities list are continued progress on the Illawarra Sport and Entertainment Precinct, after funds were allocated in this year's state budget for a master plan and business case, and redefining the Illawarra-Shoalhaven as one "city", rather than Wollongong being included in metropolitan NSW and the rest of the region carved out. This would bring the region into alignment with the Greater Cities Commission's vision of the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City as part of the Six Cities mega region.
"Together with our members, stakeholders and supporters, we will be advocating strongly for these five priorities to receive bipartisan support over the next few months, and encourage the community to get involved," Mr Zarth said.
