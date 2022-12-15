Rounding out the priorities list are continued progress on the Illawarra Sport and Entertainment Precinct, after funds were allocated in this year's state budget for a master plan and business case, and redefining the Illawarra-Shoalhaven as one "city", rather than Wollongong being included in metropolitan NSW and the rest of the region carved out. This would bring the region into alignment with the Greater Cities Commission's vision of the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City as part of the Six Cities mega region.