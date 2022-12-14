Give thanks to a council worker today: Editorial

On Wednesday evening, plans across the Wollongong City Council region were hastily rearranged as hundreds of United Services Union workers walked off the job.
As swimming pools closed, swim clubs were frantically emailing parents to tell them of a change of plans.
At the same time, any after-school trips to the Botanical Gardens were scheduled for another day.
Meanwhile, those worried about parking in the CBD were offered a free pass as parking wardens took the afternoon off.
Or did they? Council general manager Greg Doyle said parking officers remained on duty, but the union said otherwise.
At the time of writing, full details of the impact of the strike and the reasons behind it were still being made clear.
What was abundantly clear was our region's reliance on a core group of people to keep our lives running smoothly.
Without the lifeguards, library staff, maintenance crews, and even the parking wardens, things very quickly turn to chaos.
Staff were expected to return to work on Thursday, but the brief downing of tools sends a clear message to council management - staff are fed up with being taken for granted.
And to be fair, many of us take our luxuries for granted.
Our green spaces are always clean and tidy thanks to council workers.
Our beautiful ocean pools are glistening because of the hard-working pool crew.
We can enjoy a safe swim on our beaches because of our lifeguards and welcome visitors to spotless campsites because of our tourist park staff.
Of course, they are paid a wage, which comes from our taxes, but it isn't always the take-home pay that makes a job a good one.
Often it comes down to culture, respect and purpose.
And we all play a role in building those things.
Sadly we sometimes need to be reminded to show our appreciation for those that do the things that keep our lives ticking along.
So, if you cross paths with a council worker today, thank them for what they do.
Let them know you appreciate their work - even the parking wardens.
- Gayle Tomlinson
