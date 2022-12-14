Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

AI cameras capture near misses at Stanwell Tops, East Kurrajong

By Newsroom
December 14 2022 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More artificial intelligence cameras which monitor crashes and near misses will be rolled across the state in 2023 after trials at Stanwell Tops and East Kurrajong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.