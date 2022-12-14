A motorbike rider banned from the roads until 2082 has been jailed after he reached speeds of 160 km/h in an 80 zone during a dangerous police chase that started in Unanderra earlier this year.
Jason Paul Flood, aged 46 of Dubbo, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he was handed a 16-month prison sentence over the ordeal.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Flood was riding a black Suzuki motorbike along the Princes Highway at Unanderra just before 10pm on September 20 when police started a chase after suspecting his registration plates were false.
Failing to stop, Flood was seen mounting concrete traffic islands and travelling at speeds of 160km/h along the Princes Highway at Kembla Grange as he overtook three cars.
He continued south before he entered the Dapto CBD, where he hit speeds of 105km/h in a 50km/h area, court documents state.
Flood again hit high speeds of up to 120km/h in a 60km/h area before turning onto Fowlers Road, before police stopped the chase due to it being too dangerous.
Patrols were then conducted by several police cars when Flood was seen on Kanahooka Road entering an estate.
Police blocked off the entry and exit points, calling on Flood to stop, but he placed his motorbike into gear and tried to dodge police and make good his escape.
However, police had Flood cornered and tackled him to the ground while he was still seated on his bike.
Flood found his feet and attempted to jump over a neighbouring fence but damaged it in the process.
Police took him to the ground and arrested him. Checks on the motorbike registration revealed the plate was cloned.
Flood was subsequently charged with ten offences, including dangerous driving, exceeding speed by more than 45 km/h, resisting an officer, and destroying or damaging property.
In sentencing, Magistrate Claire Girotto ordered a jail term of 16 months, backdated from October 27, and a non-parole period of eight months.
She also offered the banned driver a glimmer of hope.
"Being banned until 2082 is no longer inevitable," Ms Girotto said. "Behave yourself for a period of time and you'll be able to apply for your licence again."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
