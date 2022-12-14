A man who threatened another by smashing the windows of his car and home with a one-metre axe will be sentenced for his crimes next year.
Matthew Steven Milham, 35, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, affray and intentionally damaging property.
According to agreed facts tendered to court, the victim was with his partner and a friend at his Albion Park home on December 19 last year, when his partner received a call from Milham's partner.
Court documents state while on the phone, Milham's partner accused the victim of threatening Milham's male co-accused.
Milham, of Mount Druitt, interjected on the call and said "I'm coming to yours".
Shortly after, Milham and his co-accused arrived at the victim's address in a Suburu Forrester.
Milham walked to the front door armed with a one-metre axe, while the co-accused was allegedly wielding a tomahawk.
Court documents state Milham yelled "where are you". The victim believed he heard the pair say "we're going to kill you".
He did not respond to their calls, and told his friends and partner to lock themselves in another room.
Meantime Milham smashed two windows at the front of the victim's house while the co-accused allegedly smashed the windows of two cars in the driveway that belonged to the victim and his partner.
The victim came outside when the smashing stopped and the pair approached him without their weapons.
A woman inside the victim's home filmed the interaction, which showed the three men erupt in a push and shove fight.
Milham and the co-accused walk back towards their car, until the victim saw the damage to his car and got angry, prompting him to yell "one on one".
The victim held a crowbar and Milham wrestled him for it.
The co-accused allegedly grabbed the tomahawk and swung it at the victim's head, causing a deep laceration that later required four stitches.
The victim smashed the Suburu's windows as the pair drove off. A neighbour called triple-0 and police arrived shortly after where a crime scene was established.
DNA samples taken from blood at the scene matched the profile of Milham. He turned himself in to Mount Druitt Police Station the next day.
In court, Magistrate Claire Girotto committed Milham to Wollongong District Court where he will receive his date for sentence on February 3 next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
