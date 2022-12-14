Wining two awards at the Master Builders Association business awards, Bostcok Pools co-owner Alicia Hutton said the win should be highlighted-Australia wide.
Mrs Hutton (nee Bostock) was awarded the Women in Building and Swimming Pool Projects awards at the Southern Region Excellence in Building Awards.
The winning pool was a difficult project in Bangalow Road, Thirroul which drew praise from the judges due to the challenging topography.
"The access was difficult and involved the use of cranes to get the machinery and the tools in and out of the site," the judges said. "This project shows the high-level skill and workmanship that went into the design and construction."
The Unanderra-based business also took home the Women in Building award for Mrs Hutton's passion and with three generations of women in the business, Mrs Hutton was hailed as an "inspiration", in an industry where only 18 per cent of builders are female.
"This win is a celebration that needs to be highlighted across Australia," Mrs Hutton said.
