Hazardous surf warning for Illawarra and rest of NSW coast for Thursday

Heavy surf that could cause coastal erosion is forecast for the Illawarra and surrounding coastlines on Thursday.
A low pressure system is expected to deepen over the southern Tasman Sea, generating damaging surf from early Thursday in the south, extending northwards during the day, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
It's expected large and powerful heavy surf may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion on exposed south-facing beaches after sunrise on the South Coast, extending to Illawarra in the late morning, Sydney around mid afternoon, and the Hunter and Mid North districts to Seal Rocks in the late afternoon or early evening.
"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas", the BOM advised.
"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas."
A top temp of 21 is expected for Albion Park and Wollongong, 20 for Kiama on Thursday, with southwesterly winds turning southerly in the afternoon.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
