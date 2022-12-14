Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hazardous surf warning for Illawarra and rest of NSW coast for Thursday

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:19am, first published December 14 2022 - 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A film image of hazardous surf at Hill 60 in Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet.

Heavy surf that could cause coastal erosion is forecast for the Illawarra and surrounding coastlines on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.