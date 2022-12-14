Richie Lewis and a few of his talented friends will send you into the business end of Christmas in a special way at La La La's.
The December 23 gig will be a heady mix of song and story as Lewis brings together an ensemble of local talent to celebrate a career spanning more than three decades.
As well as favourites from Tumbleweed, The Hot Rollers and Richie and the Creeps, Lewis will share new songs as a prelude to his latest solo album.
READ MORE: What's on across the Illawarra
The Globe Lane gig will also showcase the diverse talents of Natalie de Silver (Dandelion), Matt Houston (Howlin' Threads) and Stephen O'Brien (Tumbleweed).
This festive gift of song and story wrapped in Lewis' trademark wry humour includes support from The Escarpment, The Bon Bons and The Blob.
The gig starts at 7.30pm on December 23 and tickets are available from Moshtix,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.