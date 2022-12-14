Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Figtree crash causing heavy traffic on Princes Motorway

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the crash. Picture from Live Traffic NSW.

Traffic conditions are heavy along the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway following a crash at Figtree on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.