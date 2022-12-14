Figtree crash causing heavy traffic on Princes Motorway

Traffic conditions are heavy along the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway following a crash at Figtree on Thursday morning.
The two-car collision occurred near Masters Road about 8.50am.
Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 50s at the scene.
Another patient is experiencing neck pain.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
