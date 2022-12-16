A University of Wollongong scientist will lead vital research into a new strain of a common bacterial illness which has been associated with the deaths of fifteen children in the United Kingdom since September.
UOW molecular bacteriologist Associate Professor Martina Sanderson-Smith said invasive Group A Streptococcus, which has been associated with the UK deaths, has been detected with increasing frequency in Australia.
Normally, Group A Strep causes mild illness. However, in some people, infection can cause more serious illness, including scarlet fever, meningitis, toxic shock syndrome, rheumatic heart disease or sepsis.
"Since about 2014 they have been detecting an increase in scarlet fever cases in the UK," Prof Sanderson-Smith said.
"That dropped off a bit during COVID lockdown because nobody was out and doing anything, so all infections were kept under control. But they've now got an increase in both scarlet fever and invasive group A strep infections."
She said the children's deaths had in part been identified as being associated with a new strain of Group A Strep, called the M1UK variant.
"Some collaborators I work with at the University of Queensland and the University of Melbourne have identified the presence of this variant in Australia," she said.
"The problem in Australia is that, until very recently, invasive Group A Strep disease hasn't been notifiable - although it now is.
"So records about rates of scarlet fever have not been well tracked or well kept, and it's not easy to determine whether there is a similar increase in Australia as is happening in the UK."
According to the government's National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System, there have been 1001 notifications of invasive Group A Streptococcus across Australia in 2022.
So far, only 113 of these have been in NSW, and 31 of these were in children under 15 - however, the state's invasive Group A Streptococcus control guidelines were only updated to make the disease notifiable in July.
Prof Sanderson-Smith said the ultimate aim of her research was to try and understand how infections could be prevented.
"The work we're doing it to try and understand this new variant - which is another version of the M1UK that's in Australia - and what makes it more transmissible, more likely to cause invasive disease [and] what it is about this particular version of the bacteria that's making it more likely to cause these infections," she said.
She is the lead researcher in a team that has been awarded more than $1 million over three years through the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Ideas Grants scheme.
Dr Stephan Brouwer from the University of Queensland and Associate Professor Jai Tree from University of NSW will collaborate on the research.
"Getting the grant was exceptionally important, we've been working on this for a little while and trying to get this work funded for a couple of years," Prof Sanderson-Smith said.
"Obviously, what we're seeing in the UK at the moment with this increase in invasive disease in children really signifies that this work is very important. We need to really understand what the implications of this are for people in Australia."
She said the work at UOW would involve studies at the institution's Molecular Horizons building, looking at immune cells and immune cell lines to see how they respond to different bacteria variants, as well as microscopy and imaging work to see how the bacteria behaves and interacts under different modelling systems.
"Funding this research will enable us to better understand why some Strep A infections lead to a mild infection, while others can be deadly," she said.
"This variant of this bacteria has a different set of toxins that it's able to produce, which we think are responsible for some of the more serious disease outcomes, but what we really want to understand is why it is that that is the case?"
"So, what has led to it acquiring this set of toxins and how they are causing the more serve outcomes? Because if we can identify the how, then we have a target and have a better chance of developing a therapeutic that can interfere with that process."
The project has been funded through the NHMRC Ideas Grants, which are designed to support innovative research by early-and mid-career researchers for projects that address a specific question with national or global significance.
