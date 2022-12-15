'We've hit the peak': How to keep your family safe from COVID over Christmas

NSW Health says the state has likely hit the peak of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, with just under 40,000 people diagnosed with the virus in the seven days to December 10.
The weekly Respiratory Surveillance Report said the proportion of positive PCR tests, hospital admissions and admissions from emergency departments were stable or declining, "suggesting that we are likely to have reached the peak in infections".
In the Illawarra Shoalhaven, there were 2630 people reported to have the virus - a five per cent increase on the previous week (compared with a forty per cent increase a week earlier) - and 66 extra people admitted to hospital.
Four people were admitted to the intensive care unit, and three died.
Earlier this week, the district's health chief said there were between five to six wards full of COVID-19 patients across the region.
Meantime, local health authorities have encouraged people get prepared in case they get sick over the holiday season.
The CEO of the region's primary health network Coordinare, Dianne Kitcher, advised people to amp up their COVID-19 precautions.
"As we are currently experiencing another wave of COVID cases, now is the time to check that your COVID vaccinations are up-to-date and confirm if you would be eligible for antivirals, to save valuable time if you do test positive for COVID-19," she said.
"To avoid a COVID infection, mask wearing, physical distancing and considering whether to attend crowded events are precautions worth undertaking at this time."
"If you're at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and are eligible for antivirals, speak to your doctor or nurse practitioner before the holiday season about how you would access these medicines."
She said eligible people would need a prescription to get tablets or capsules from a pharmacy, and needed to access the drugs within the first five days of getting COVID symptoms.
She also advised people to stock up on medical supplies and routine prescriptions.
"Getting prepared before the holiday season could be as simple as checking you have enough medication or medical supplies available, or you have adequate repeat prescription to cover the holidays and normal business closures, especially if you test positive for COVID and need to stay home," she said.
"Although it currently isn't mandatory to self-isolate, if you've tested positive to COVID-19, it's recommended you stay home until acute symptoms (runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever) have gone.
"Make sure you have supplies such as first aid kit and a health action plan with a list of important health phone numbers handy, this could help you save time and avoid unnecessary stress if you do have an urgent health need."
Ms Kitcher said people should also ask themselves "Is my urgency an emergency?" before going to the emergency department.
She said there were "plenty" of health care options for unexpected medical issues like sunburn, minor cuts or toothaches which did not involve a trip to the hospital emergency department, including GPs or the Radio Doctor.
