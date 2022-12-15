Illawarra Mercury
East Corrimal GP Dr Rashid Iqbal banned from seeing female patients after misconduct

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 2:30pm
Dr Rashid Iqbal is banned from practising medicine for six months. Picture from Facebook.

An East Corrimal GP has been banned from practising for six months and prohibited from seeing female patients after he made "sexual and unwelcome" overtures towards a young female co-worker.

