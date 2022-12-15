An East Corrimal GP has been banned from practising for six months and prohibited from seeing female patients after he made "sexual and unwelcome" overtures towards a young female co-worker.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Dr Rashid Iqbal guilty of two counts of unsatisfactory conduct and one count of professional misconduct in relation to his behaviour towards a 19-year-old trainee receptionist while he was working in Wellington in January 2018.
NCAT determined that Dr Iqbal asked the woman if she was single and about her sexual orientation; showed her images of naked women; bought her food; offered her lifts home; asked her to go on a date; asked her to sleep over at his house; and offered $200 to have sex with him.
He was also found to have offered money to the woman's mother to stop her disclosing the allegations of sexual harassment.
In a statement to NCAT, Dr Iqbal maintained his actions were not motivated by a sexual interest in the woman but offered an apology to her if that was the impression he gave.
If allowed to continue practising, he said, he would work hard to repair the damage to the confidence placed in him as a doctor.
Dr Iqbal outlined several courses he had completed regarding professionalism, boundaries and ethics and said he had a better understanding of appropriate interactions with colleagues.
Several current and former co-workers offered positive references for Dr Iqbal.
Dr Rahul Mehan from East Corrimal Medical Centre believed it was unlikely Dr Iqbal would repeat such conduct because he was open about the complaint, he saw female patients with a chaperone, he'd completed a course on professional boundaries, he had undergone counselling, and he was forthcoming about work-related issues.
Psychologist Dr Lubica Vracar said Dr Iqbal appeared stressed, emotional and embarrassed about the situation, and she believed his cultural background and upbringing might have had an impact on his professional boundaries.
Nurse Ellen Noye said she felt safe and comfortable working with Dr Iqbal, and reported that he treated patients with professionalism and care.
In determining the orders against Dr Iqbal, the tribunal took into account findings it made in the first stage of proceedings, including that he knew the young woman was "extremely vulnerable" and "he used his position of power to groom [her] for the purpose of a sexual relationship".
NCAT said his behaviour showed "deficiencies in judgment that would not be expected of a doctor of his years of experience and qualifications".
It also noted Dr Iqbal had the support of his present colleagues and there had been no other complaints since.
But the tribunal said Dr Iqbal had denied or not admitted the more serious matters, and did not find he had insight into the inappropriateness of his behaviour.
The tribunal members agreed with the Health Care Complaints Commission that Dr Iqbal could not have genuine remorse for all he did.
This week NCAT suspended Dr Iqbal's medical registration and banned him from providing any health service for six months.
When he resumes work as a doctor, he can only work in a group practice with at least three other registered medical practitioners; cannot undertake solo medical practice; cannot see or treat female patients; must nominate a professional mentor; and must undertake an ethics course and write a reflective report on it.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
